On March 20, 2020 at about 8:38 p.m. the Richland County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) received a report from a citizen of a missing solar panel digital speed sign located in Lambert, Mont. at Main Street and County Road 329.
The citizen stated that on 20th at about 3 p.m. they drove by Main Street and CR 329 and the sign was upright at that location. When they returned by the sign the same date at about 8 p.m., the sign was missing.
Upon investigation, it was revealed the sign had been broken off at the base and was later located off the road on County Road 122 near Lambert. The sign is valued at about $3,500.
As with any investigation it is possible that a member of the public saw, received information or heard something that may assist with the investigation of this matter.
Crimestoppers believes that someone may have information on the sign being removed and damaged from its location in Lambert. If you have knowledge or information on any crimes in Richland County, contact Crimestoppers by calling 433-6666 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
You can also contact Crimestoppers in Richland County anytime (24/7) by going to our New Crimestoppers website at www.richlandcs.com and then going to Submit a Web Tip or by texting the code “CSRC plus your message to: 274637 (CRIMES).
You can also contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919.
You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
