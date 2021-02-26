You could call it a homecoming, even though he wasn’t born here.
Mark Berryman has been hired as the new editor of the Sidney Herald. He started Monday, Feb. 22.
Berryman has spent nearly 20 years in journalism. His first job was working for the Franklin County Citizen and Royston News Leader, two community newspapers in Georgia. He also worked for the Elberton Star, a sister paper.
He eventually worked as editor of the Star and then spent two years as news director for two radio stations. Before moving to Sidney, he was working at the Chiefland Citizen in Chiefland, Florida.
Berryman first visited Montana nearly 20 years ago and was smitten.
In 2000, he found himself in between jobs and had always wanted to go out West. He went online and searched for jobs and eventually landed a seasonal position at the Sweetgrass Ranch in Big Timber as the ranch cook.
“I just fell in love with the state and with the people,” Berryman said. “I’ve always wanted to come back.”
He searched for jobs occasionally through the years but nothing came of it.
“I’m sure people are skeptical about moving someone from Georgia all the way to Montana,” he said.
He applied for the Sidney position earlier this year after seeing it online and doing some research.
Kelly Miller, publisher of the Sidney Herald, said she was excited to welcome Berryman to the community.
“Mark understands community journalism and how important it is to towns like Sidney,” she said. “I know he’ll do a fantastic job.”
Berryman said he has an open door policy and intends to be involved in the community. If people have a concern or a story idea, they can email him at editor@sidneyherald.com, call 406-433-2403 or stop by the office.
“I’m really looking forward to the full Montana experience,” he said.