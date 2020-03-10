Lance Averett, Master of Lower Yellowstone Masonic Lodge #90 in Sidney, presents a check to Noah Kyhl, one of four Sidney students attending Montana Boys State in Helena this year. Also pictured are Montana Boys State representative Joel Krautter and Sidney High School Government teacher Brad Faulhaber, who is chaperoning the Sidney group.
