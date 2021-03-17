Richland County Emergency Shelter Coalition – Matthew House is a non-profit housing facility that runs strictly on donations.
The shelter is used for single or family residents of Richland County that have nowhere to go. The shelter provides an apartment free of rent and utilities for up to 90 days. This gives the tenants a chance to find work and become stabilized and self-sufficient. While staying at Matthew House they have different options and guidance available to them to assist in meeting their goals.
With Matthew House depending solely on the generosity of others it can at times make it hard to maintain the building/apartments as needed.
Currently the main issue facing us is the need for a new boiler heating system. We need funding to replace the boiler system as well as maintain the apartments to continue to provide service to those in need.
We know things are tough right now due to the pandemic, but we are asking for community help. We can’t do this on our own.
If you would like to help the shelter, please mail your donation to:
Matthew House
P.O. Box 446
Sidney, MT 59270
If you would like to be added to our annual fund raising drive list please make a note with your donation and we will add you.
If you have any questions, feel free to call 406-488-1292 and our manager Jade Winkler will be more than happy to answer them.
Thank you for considering us and for your continued community support.