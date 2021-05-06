Sidney Public Schools held an election on Tuesday, May 4 to fill two spots on the Board of Trustees, and the two who were shown as elected by the results are Joshua McGahan and Kelly Dey.
Dey was already on the board and was re-elected, while McGahan is a new member of the board.
Dey garnered the most votes with 404, and McGahan garnered 326 votes, according to the unofficial results. Kenneth Redman and Craig Steinbeisser also garnered a lot of votes, receiving 254 and 275 respectively.
McGahan answered a few questions about what it meant to him to be elected as a new member of the board. Look for Dey’s thoughts on being re-elected in a future edition of The Sidney Herald.
Q: When you saw that you had been elected, what was your initial reaction?
A: When I saw that I had been elected I was excited that I would have the opportunity to serve my community in this capacity. I was grateful the participating voters had the faith in me to give me a chance to represent them.
Q: What was part of your decision to run, and as a member of the board now, what do you hope to be able to do in that position?
A: I believe that any board needs new ideas and new perspectives at times. My decision to run was based on my interest in the community and my friends and family that encouraged me to file for the opening. I hope to be able to listen to the suggestions and concerns of the members of the community and bring about positive change where needed.
Q: Coming into the role, what knowledge, experience or ideas do you bring that you think will help you?
A: I have lifelong and strong ties to the community. I have been involved with the school through family, acting as a driver for activity/school bus and being a referee for wrestling. As a member of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Richland County Ambulance Service I have a lot of experience working with groups of people with diverse personalities. I come to the school board with no agenda or preconceived notions, only a desire to help keep our community strong for future generations.