The Realtors Land Institute announced that Meredith McKinney of Sidney, Associate Broker and Land Specialist with Whitetail Properties Real Estate, has officially joined the ranks of those holding the Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation on May 24.
McKinney joined an elite group of over 500 land specialists who hold the designation across the globe. In addition to subscribing to the Realtors Code of Ethics, ALCs support the high standards of conduct and experience that directly relate to their specialty. As an ALC, Meredith McKinney has access to the best industry knowledge, an unprecedented network of fellow land professionals, and a variety of resources to help best serve her clients.
Through RLI’s Land University (LANDU), she gained expertise through a land real estate education program that offers educational courses and webinars for land professionals. Land is a unique real estate specialty that requires the kind of specialized professional education which can be found at the Realtors Land Institute. This depth of knowledge translates into the highest level of service to clients, ensuring they receive the best services in the business when buying, selling, managing, or investing in a property.
Meredith McKinney specializes in farm & ranch land in Eastern Montana and the Hi-Line.
“l thoroughly enjoy the process of helping people sell and acquire land” McKinney said. “The ALC designation represents my dedication to this very specific part of the real estate industry. I am licensed in Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado and am the only ALC in Eastern Montana. “
The Realtors Land Institute confers the Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation only to its members who meet the rigorous knowledge, sales volume, and experience requirements. The ALC Designation is recognized throughout the industry as the pinnacle of achievement for land real estate professionals.