Meredith McKinney

 Whitetail Properties Real Estate

The Realtors Land Institute announced that Meredith McKinney of Sidney, Associate Broker and Land Specialist with Whitetail Properties Real Estate, has officially joined the ranks of those holding the Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) Designation on May 24.

McKinney joined an elite group of over 500 land specialists who hold the designation across the globe. In addition to subscribing to the Realtors Code of Ethics, ALCs support the high standards of conduct and experience that directly relate to their specialty. As an ALC, Meredith McKinney has access to the best industry knowledge, an unprecedented network of fellow land professionals, and a variety of resources to help best serve her clients.



