The COVID grinch will not make off with Christmas from the MonDak Heritage Center this year, though things will necessarily look a bit different.
Due to COVID-19, the center is canceling its annual MonDak Christmas this year, but they have still planned some fun things to help visitors get into the holiday spirit.
"Instead of a single day of celebration, we invite you to join us as often as you can between now and Christmas," said MonDak Heritage Center Board President Joe Bradley.
Among the daily activities the center has planned, a pair of skates will be hidden in a new location every day between now and Christmas somewhere in the museum. If you are first to find the skates from yesteryear, you can win a coupon for a free bag of flavored popcorn from Party Central. Choose from any of the flavors they have available.
There will be one winner each day, and then the shoes will have a new hiding spot the next day. You can win once a week, so come back often to try more popcorn flavors!
MDHC also has a beautiful ornament tree set up at the center. Pick the ornament you like from the tree, and it will have a number on it for a gift basket drawing worth $150. You pay just $10 to put your number in the hat for the drawing, which will take place Dec. 22.
This basket is full of fun and good cheer. It includes a one-year family membership to the MonDak Heritage Center, as well as games, a puzzle, gingerbread house kit, hot chocolate, candy, mugs, a holiday movie, a cozy blanket, and more.
These COVID-compliant Christmas activities were sponsored by H&R Block and Missouri River Realty.
While you're at the center searching for the elusive skates in the timeless museum, don't forget to check out all the other exhibits as well, including the 30th Annual Miniature Art Show, "When the West Was Won," by Gordon McConnell and "Life Through a Lens" photography show by Ruth Kendig.
The center is also offering various Christmas crafts, ranging from Vintage Ceramic Christmas trees — now back in stock — to Milk and Cookie mugs, Elf on the Shelf ceramic figures, and more.
Prices range from $25 for the Milk and Cookie Mug to $65 for the Vintage Tree. Some of the projects are available as an Art To Go Kit or they can be painted by appointment during Open Studio Saturday or Walk-in Week.
Contact MDHC at 406-433-3500 to reserve an art project or make an appointment to paint your project. Payment is required at that time to reserve the items for your time slot.
Art to Go is the perfect holiday activity for families. You'll finish a cute project that can be either a gift or a keepsake, and make a treasured memory with your loved ones at the same time. Priceless!
The MDHC gift shop is also open, with a great selection of Christmas gift items, including books, as well as work by local artists, that you'll be sure to treasure all year long.