HELENA — An apron expansion at the Sidney Airport is among items on the agenda for the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT)’s Aeronautics Board meeting set for Dec. 29, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020.
During this meeting, the Aeronautics Board will review applications, including the apron expansion for Sidney Airport, and take public comment prior to making the final award determinations for eligible airport improvement projects. The public can review the agenda and register for the online meeting at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/aviation/.
Funding for this program is provided by a $0.045 / gallon tax on fuel sold to commercial and general aviation aircraft in Montana, which was increased during the 2019 Legislative session with the passing of HB661. Most of the money awarded in grants and loans each year goes to leverage 90/10 Federal (FAA) match dollars for large airport construction projects.
Almost any public airport is eligible to apply for assistance through the loan and grant program. Funds can be used for a wide variety of airport and aviation related projects, such as lighting enhancements, runway, taxiway and apron reconstruction projects, land easements, perimeter fencing, weather reporting equipment, and snow removal equipment. Applications for funding are due on November 15th of each year, and the funding is available for distribution the following fiscal year beginning July 1st..
For more information regarding the program, please contact Marc McKee, MDT Aeronautics Division, at mmckee@mt.gov or call (406) 444-9581.
The Department of Transportation will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in this MDT Aeronautics Board meeting or need an alternative accessible format of this notice. If you require an accommodation, contact the Department of Transportation no later than December 24th at 1 P.M. to advise us of the nature of the accommodation that you need. Please contact Matt Maze, Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, Montana 59620; telephone (406) 444-5416; Montana Relay 711; facsimile (406) 444-7243; or e-mail to mmaze@mt.gov.The Montana Department of Transportation is using online meetings and presentations to engage with the public rather than in-person meetings due to community health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. MDT, together with its partners, continue to take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously.