Ben and Madison Miller unpacked their bags in Sidney on January 2021, as Madison Miller’s husband took a job as associate pastor of the Sidney Lutheran Brethren Church.
Two and a half years later, after working remotely as a director of procurement for construction companies, Madison Miller was offered a job as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Boys and Girls Club of the MonDak with a start date of July 28.
Miller and Ben have come a long way since.
Coming from Tum Water, Washington, 15 minutes from Olympia, with a population of 30,000 and growing, Miller said it was a transition for them both.
“It is different with bigger communities because you can cast a wider net and get more people, but here it is nice because everyone knows each other. There isn't’ that sense of awkwardness,” she said.
“Sidney is a lot slower paced and community oriented which is really refreshing,” Miller said.
According to Miller, Sidney is small enough that she and her pastor husband are serving the same people.
“If we were in Seattle, we could be twenty minutes away and millions of people apart. Here we are able to connect,” she said.
Miller is working with former CEO Elaine Steadman, who is staying on as a staff member in research and development, observing the daily operations of the organization.
She said among her responsibilities is making sure of complying with standards for programs, grants, and staffing.
“There is a big difference between the profit world and the nonprofit world. A lot of it is community service,” Miller said.
Her goal is to serve youth and include middle school students.
“I would love to serve middle school students. We just don’t have the space or the staff to do it right now,” Miller said.
Miller had been a high school volleyball coach in Washington coaching freshmen and 14-year olds, she explained, and she said that is what excites her about expanding the Boys and Girls Club to middle school students.
“I haven’t worked with elementary school students as much. Accommodating middle school students is a need our community has,” Miller said. “It is going to take time. It is in our strategic plan.”
Miller has joined the Sidney Kiwanis and will be participating in Leadership Sidney, a professional development program by the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
“The Lions would be a nice part of what I would also like to do,” she said.