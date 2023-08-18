Madison Miller

 Courtesy photo

Ben and Madison Miller unpacked their bags in Sidney on January 2021, as Madison Miller’s husband took a job as associate pastor of the Sidney Lutheran Brethren Church.

Two and a half years later, after working remotely as a director of procurement for construction companies, Madison Miller was offered a job as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Boys and Girls Club of the MonDak with a start date of July 28.



