Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center
Established in 1967, the mission of EMCMHC is to provide quality, professional, comprehensive mental health and substance abuse treatment services to the citizens fo 17 counties in Eastern Montana. Headquartered in Miles City, with offices in several eastern Montana counties, including Richland, Roosevelt, Wibaux and Dawson.
The phone number for headquarters is 406-234-1687 and for Sidney’s clinical office it’s 406-433-4635. Hours there are weekdays 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
EMCMHC Sidney offers outpatient services for both mental wellness and substance abuse and dependency, mental health assessment and chemical dependency assessment, individual & group therapy, VA services, day treatment, adult case management, medication management, DUI/MIP classes, and substance abuse prevention services.
Accepts private insurance, and offers a variety of ways to access financial assistance for limited income clients. Service is not refused for inability to pay.
Sunrise Wellness Center
Offers mental health and addiction counseling
Located: 1405 Fourth Street Southwest Suite 2, in Sidney, Montana
Phone: 406-643-4095
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, closed Saturday & Sunday
Out of the Darkness Walks
Sidney is a participating community in this event, which is part of a national effort by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to raise awareness and money in the fight against suicide. The organization uses the funds raised by the walk to fund research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and to support the survivors of a suicide loss. This year’s Out of the Darkness Walk in Sidney is set for 10:15 a.m. in Central Park on Sept. 18. For details, contact Nick Kallem, 406-480-6034 or email EasternMTootd@gmail.com. Registration is free and open to the public, and donations will be accepted until Dec. 31. Event is online at https://tinyurl.com/4ax2aepe.
Charlie Health
This is a virtual, intensive outpatient program, specializing in teens and young adults who are struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues in Montana. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, it offers a customized online experience, including virtual support groups that are matched to a person based on their individual needs, a first of its kind in Montana. Online at CharlieHealth.com or call 1-866-721-0962.
Center for Mental Health
While located in Great Falls, the center offers virtual appointments for a range of services. It is against their policy to deny services if someone is not able to pay, and they offer a sliding fee schedule as well. Learn more about the program online at https://center4mh.org/.
They can be reached by phone at 1-888-718-2100 or 406-761-2100.
Montana 211
A national network connecting people to resources for non-emergency needs via an easy to remember number, and a website, montana211.org. The phone line is not yet available in all counties of the state, but the website is searchable by anyone anywhere.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
A national network of local crisis centers providing free and confidential support 24-7 for those in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Also has a collection of prevention and crisis resources online available to anyone, as well as best practices for professionals.
Online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Note: In July 2022, this suicide prevention line will be moving to a three-digit number, 988, but is not active yet.
Crisis Text Line
Crisis doesn’t only mean thoughts of ending your own life. The Crisis Text Line is available around the clock to help anyone in any type of crisis, free of charge. Simply text HOME, START, CRISIS, or even just HELLO to 741741 to connect with a live, trained Crisis Counselor.
NAMI Montana
A comprehensive collection of mental illness resources, ranging from food pantries and housing assistance to suicide prevention, substance abuse help, and mental health counseling ranging from relationship advice and wellness on up to psychiatric care.