One of the graduating members of Richland County 4-H went out with a bang, winning multiple awards during the 4-H events of the Richland County Fair and Rodeo week.
Ali Merritt has been part of 4-H for 11 years, and those years of work helped lead her to a successful week during the 4-H fair.
Overall, Merritt said the week was pretty good and fun. She added that it was a little bit different, considering last year was different due to the pandemic. Another thing that was different is that the 4-H community got to use the new buildings at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
“It definitely was an exciting way to go out, just to kind of be the last group of people to be that first step in those barns. There’s definitely a lot of potential, and it will definitely be a really great facility in the future. It was a bittersweet moment for sure, just kind of realizing that it’d be my last year,” Merritt said.
Merritt made that last year count and came away with the following awards:
- Grand Champion cow-calf pair
- Reserve Champion overall breeding
- Grand Champion beef showmanship
- Grand Champion dairy showmanship
- Reserve Champion in the dairy show
- Large Animal Champion Showmanship in the round robin
- Champion of Champions for showmanship
In the past, Merritt has won the market class for her steer. She has also won in the breeding classes and won the grand overall champion once.
It was quite the haul for Merritt this year, who said she was happy that the animals she had raised for so long were able to win like that.
While Merritt said she is proud of all the awards she and her animals received, there were a few that stood out.
“That beef showmanship has been a big goal for me to gain that, I’ve never got that in my 10 years of doing beef. It just really meant a lot that all the animals I exhibited came from my herd,” Merritt said.
The Champion of Champions award, which was given out of the field of showmanship winners from different animal categories, also meant a lot: Merritt shed some tears when she was awarded that on Wednesday, August 4.
The fact that the animals who won the awards throughout the week came from her herd makes the awards more special for Merritt because she has raised them for a long time. For example, she said this will be her eighth year with her red angus herd.
Merritt said raising the animals has definitely been a journey, but it is a great experience.
“You kind of start off not knowing what you’re going to do or how you’re going to go about it, like find and select genetics or try to select a cow. I still have my first registered red angus cow I purchased, I still love her to death,” Merritt said.
She added that over the years she went through the process of selecting the cows that could give her the offspring that could help her succeed, and she has definitely figured it out.
Merritt will be attending Montana State University Bozeman this fall, and since she will be away from her herd, she said her parents will be taking care of it when she’s away.
She added that she is going to be keeping her show cows because even while she’s in college, she can still go show her animals in registered shows.