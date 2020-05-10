Mid-Rivers Communications is proud to announce the award of 31 Scholarships to students from the Cooperative’s service area. Six $1,500 scholarships were awarded to students planning to attend Dawson Community College or Miles Community College, and 25 $1,000 scholarships were awarded to students planning to attend a four-year college or university, community college or tech school in the fall of 2020. Preference was given in the scholarship award selection process to students who plan to live and work in Eastern and Central Montana after completing their education.
A $1,500 Dawson Community College/Miles Community College Scholarship has been awarded to the following recipients:
Autumn Polesky, Miles City – Autumn will study Business at Miles Community College.
Blayne Hubing, Circle – Blayne will attend Miles Community College in pursuit of a Livestock Management Degree.
Caitlin Kunick, Miles City – Caitlin would like to work in a lab after earning her degree in Medical Laboratory Technology from Miles Community College.
Chance Senner, Richey – Chance will attend Dawson Community College in pursuit of a degree in Internet Technology.
Chloe Cota, Roundup – Chloe plans to become a nurse after completing her education at Miles Community College.
Reid Fiechtner, Miles City – Reid plans to study Small Business Management at Miles Community College.
A $1,000 Mid-Rivers Higher Education Scholarship has been awarded to the following recipients:
Amy Haughian, Miles City – Amy plans to pursue a nursing degree at Montana State University in Bozeman.
Blake Lien, Lambert – Blake plans to become an electrician after completing his education at Montana State University – Northern.
Brianna Bean, Miles City – Brianna will attend the University of Mary to study Communication Sciences & Disorders.
Carlee Strasheim, Sidney – Carlee plans to study Exercise Science at Montana State University.
Ceara Miske, Wibaux – Ceara will attend Bismarck State College in pursuit of her Nursing degree.
Chase Drange, Ismay – Chase hopes to become a lawyer and will study Pre-law/Health & Human Performance at Tiffin University.
Dylan Elletson, Fairview – Dylan plans to become a Physical Therapist after completing his studies at the University of Mary.
Elizabeth Barth, Ekalaka – Elizabeth will further her education through the study of Medical Laboratory Science at Bismarck State College.
Everett Jensen, Sidney – Everett will attend Montana State University in pursuit of a Civil Engineering degree.
Gage Bloesser, Savage – Gage will continue his education by studying Civil Engineering at Montana State University.
Garren Todoroff, Miles City – Garren will attend Montana State University – Northern in the Diesel Technology program.
Hannah LaBree, Ekalaka – Hannah hopes to earn her Animal Science degree from Montana State University.
Heather Eckert, Glendive – Heather will continue her study of Instructional Design at Western Governor’s University.
Jaelee Strangford, Baker – Jaelee plans to complete an Associate of Agriculture Sciences degree and then transfer to Montana State University for a Broadfield Agriculture Education degree.
Jaylen Henderson, Miles City – Jaylen hopes to become a Physical Therapist after completing her studies at the University of Mary.
Jenna Baxter, Sidney – Jenna will study Sociology and Criminology as she works to become a lawyer.
Jess Bellows, Miles City – Jess will further his education through the study of Wildlife and Fisheries Science and Business at South Dakota State University.
Kayla Brown, Glendive – Kayla will study Pre-Health Professions at Chadron State College in her pursuit of becoming an optometrist.
Kirsten Johnson, Wibaux – Kirsten plans to become a music teacher after completing her education at Black Hills State University.
Logan Egge, Glendive – Logan will pursue an Elementary Education degree from Dickinson State University.
Macy Mangold, Lewistown – Macy hopes to become a flight nurse through her study of Biology and Nursing at the University of Providence.
Mason Harding, Miles City – Mason will pursue a Business degree from Rocky Mountain College.
Maysen Mindt, Fairview – Maysen will further her education through the study of Chemistry at the University of Montana.
Rachel Rost, Baker – Rachel plans to pursue a degree in Music Therapy from Montclair State University.
Rae Hintz, Sidney – Rae will attend Montana State University in pursuit of a degree in Nutrition and Dietetics.
“Mid-Rivers is committed to the communities we serve, and the Mid-Rivers Higher Education Scholarship is one of the many ways we are able to show that commitment,” stated General Manager/CEO Michael Candelaria. “This year’s $34,000 in scholarships will allow us to have a positive impact on the lives of 31 students and families from Eastern and Central Montana.”