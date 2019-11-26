Mid-Rivers Communications announced recipients of the 2019 Fund for Education Grants. These grants are awarded to accredited educational facilities and non-profit entities with an educational mission from the Mid-Rivers service area. Montana law requires that the cooperative’s Fund for Education be used for educational purposes.
Grants were awarded to 14 applicants totaling $50,000:
- $5,000 to the Miles Community College Adult Learn Center to purchase laptops with webcams for virtual tutoring and classroom learning.
- $5,000 to Dawson County High School to purchase TVs, Mounts and Chromecasts to replace old cumbersome projectors for student presentations.
- $4,500 to Small Wonder Child Care in Lewistown to purchase tablets, laptops and printers for staying connected to parents regarding milestones, medical emergencies, and daily connections. Also provides online training for staff.
- $4,500 to Boys & Girls Club of the MonDak serving Richland and Dawson Counties to purchase mobile lab, printers and accessories to research careers and develop technology and workforce skills.
- $4,000 to the Plevna School District for a digital embroidery machine for FACS classes and FCCLA for entrepreneurship training, business skills, FCCLA Competition.
- $4,000 to Ekalaka Public Schools for Lego Robotics Kits and iPads to teach math science and engineering.
- $4,000 to Jefferson Elementary School in Glendive to purchase Sphero BOLT starting kit and 5 iPad for kids to develop STEM and coding skills.
- $3,500 to Jefferson Elementary School in Miles City for iPads and accessories for the library to access reading apps, digital books, and QR codes for learning.
- $3,500 to Highland Park Elementary School in Miles City for iPads and accessories for the library to access reading apps, digital books, and QR codes for learning.
- $3,500 to HRDC District 6 for two laptops and two desktops for students, as well as online curriculum to help with digital literacy.
- $3,500 to Circle Public Schools for seven laptop computers for board members to go to paperless and help them stay up to date on training and required board education.
- $3,000 to Glendive Public Library for the coding club to purchases 10 Chromebooks plus headphones, and computer mice.
- $1,000 to Roy Public Schools for the Art Room to purchase a TV to replace the old projector and screen.
- $1,000 to Central Elementary in Sidney to purchase OSMO Genius Learning Kits for the fourth grade classroom.
Rural schools and other educational entities often feel the connectivity gap due to limited funding sources.
Mid-Rivers is pleased to be able to offer these 2019 Fund for Education Grants to assist in addressing those needs.
CEO/General Manager Michael Candelaria says, “As a community partner, Mid-Rivers Communications is dedicated to helping our schools, libraries and non-profits meet the challenge of addressing rural technology needs.”