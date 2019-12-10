Mid-Rivers Communications is proud to announce its annual holiday donation to Action for Eastern Montana. The funds are distributed to needy families in the Mid-Rivers and Action for Eastern Montana service areas. This year’s $5,000 donation from Mid-Rivers will be distributed to disadvantaged families as a gift certificate so that they may shop their local grocery stores to purchase the ingredients needed for a holiday meal.
Mid-Rivers made the decision several years ago to forego sending holiday greeting cards and use the money instead to assist families in need.
“Mid-Rivers believes in our role as a community partner and in giving back to the communities we serve. We are glad to be able to provide families in this area with the ability to enjoy a holiday meal,” stated Michael Candelaria, Mid-Rivers’ general manager.
Action for Eastern Montana is a non-profit community action agency dedicated to assisting individuals and families toward self-sufficiency in 17 counties in eastern Montana.
Mid-Rivers is a telecommunications cooperative serving a 30,000-square-mile area in 21 counties of eastern Montana and three counties in North Dakota.