The Sidney Chamber of Commerce hosted an informational session with Miles Community College and Sidney Job Service last Tuesday at the Richland County Extension Office to discuss the college’s new Workforce Solutions Program and possible funding opportunities.
Launched in January 2022, this program allows businesses to partner with the college to create a business-specific certificate. Businesses are able to build their certificate from existing courses that best fit their needs.
“We want to serve all of Eastern Montana. We actually believe community is our middle name, and we need to do that,” said Ron Slinger, Miles Community College president.
The program will benefit both employers and employees, giving candidates the skills, knowledge and training needed to excel in their positions, and also serving as a recruitment opportunity for businesses.
“What this program does is it allows us to engage the entire business community in all of Eastern Montana in a way that helps you upskill your employees,” Slinger said.
These certifications are designed to be completed remotely, with options for traditional online courses, as well as hybrid flexible courses which are offered simultaneously on campus and via zoom. Thanks to distance modalities developed during the COVID pandemic, certificates can be obtained without any in-person learning or campus visits.
The Workforce Solutions Program Certificate does not qualify as a degree, however all courses taken at Miles Community College are fully transferable and can be put towards a degree if an employee chooses to continue their education.
While businesses may offer to pay certification fees for employees in full, there is also funding available to help lessen the financial burden for employers.
Allie Drane, a representative from Sidney Job Service, was present to discuss the financial assistance offered by Job Service that can help cut costs for individuals and businesses completing certificates such as these.
“The opportunities really are endless,” Drane said.
Aid offered by Sidney Job Service includes Rapid Retraining Program (ARPA), Dislocated Worker Program and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Adult Program. Each program has a set of eligibility and program requirements applicants must meet in order to qualify. Once these requirements are met, workers may receive assistance with costs related to schooling and training, supplies and/or supportive services like rent, utilities, internet or travel.
Available programs in Montana not run by Job Service include Rural Employment Opportunities, which offers aid to those with agricultural backgrounds or experience; Incumbent Worker Training, which helps cover costs associated with training existing workers; Federal Bonding, which involves taking an insurance policy out on a new hire with a qualifying background; and the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which businesses can claim if the employee is eligible due to veteran, low income or felony status.