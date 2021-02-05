Heidy MacGrady recalls cleaning up at Mimi’s Kitchen the evening of Oct. 29.
They had just hosted a Paint & Sip event and a lot of the paint didn’t end up on the canvas. It was on the floors, on the chairs, probably even on the walls. But what looked like a big mess to a lot of people was the picture of success to MacGrady.
Five months after opening the doors of Mimi’s Kitchen, she and business partner Billie Hillesland knew they had a hit on their hands. They were already turning a small profit and had a full stockroom in preparation for a busy Christmas season. Their hard work was paying off.
At 9:53 p.m., MacGrady texted her husband that she was leaving Mimi’s and would be home soon. Then she headed out the door.
“At 10:30, the phone rang,” she said. The voice on the other line said she needed to get back to town.
Hillesland, who was at home, got the next call. It was MacGrady.
“She calls me and says, ‘Mimi’s is on fire,’ then click.”
A short time later, both women were standing in three inches of water, enough to know they wouldn’t be back open anytime soon, but not enough to drown their dream.
WHAT WENT WRONG
All indications are that an appliance sparked an electrical fire in the storeroom. That, in turn, melted a water pipe that flooded the 3,000-square-foot restaurant/retail shop on Second Street Southwest.
The damage took out just about everything, including 50 gallons of olive oil that proved to be a light moment amid the disaster: “One of the fireman said, ‘This is the best-smelling fire we’ve been to,” Hillesland recalls with a laugh.
They didn’t get clearance from the insurance company to start rebuilding until Jan. 15. In those 10 weeks, “the moisture took everything,” MacGrady said. Bouncing back would mean a down-to-the-studs gut job.
In less than three weeks, they’ve made remarkable progress, with everything stripped out, a new ceiling, the entire place smoke-sealed, new insulation and walls. Coming soon, drywall, paint and detail work. They figure the most time-consuming chore ahead will be rebuilding the kitchen.
Mimi’s, which had quickly become the go-to spot for baby showers, coffee groups, cooking classes, great food and gadgets and a lot more, will look pretty much the same when it reopens. The goal is summer, but nothing more specific than that, the owners say.
“If it happens sooner, we’d be really happy,” Hillesland says.
The island will be a bit bigger, they have some tech upgrades and they’re “adding a few surprises in the kitchen area,” Hillesland says.
There was no damage estimate, and they’re too busy to put together numbers yet for the rebuild costs. Insurance will take care of a lot of it.
They never really thought about closing down permanently, “but we had our days,” Hillesland said.
“It wasn’t anything we seriously considered,” MacGrady said. “It was just kind of a matter of your cup was full for the day.”
A BIG RESPONSE
Both women have been in the area for decades — MacGrady born and raised — but the fire was a reminder of what they already knew: Sidney takes care of its own.
“It was such a downer when the fire hit, but the next day we had umpteen text messages and phone numbers that said let us help you, we want to bring you back, let’s go,” Hillesland says.
Though contractors were “swamped,” Hillesland says they made Mimi’s a priority.
That has left the women acting as general contractor — a traffic cop of sorts amid the pounding, drilling and dust surrounding a dream that’s slowly being reconstructed.
“Everybody here, we know,” Hillesland says as about a half-dozen contractors steadily worked through the morning on Wednesday.
“We have an amazing community,” MacGrady says. “We have awesome local people — contractors, workers, volunteers, everybody. Everybody that we’ve had involved in this have been awesome.”
“Yes,” agreed Hillesland. “That was our biggest lesson in this.”