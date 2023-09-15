The Northeast Montana Land and Mineral Owners Association

The Northeast Montana Land and Mineral Owners Association Board of Directors

 Greg Hitchcock

Special guest John Babcock, project manager for the abandoned mine land program at Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, spoke about his role of reclaiming old mines during a meeting of The Northeast Montana Land and Mineral Owners Association in Culbertson Tuesday.

“I identify mines for human and animal safety and environmental safety,” Babcock said. “We look for abandoned mines through hand drawn maps, but no one really wrote anything down in the early days of mining.”



