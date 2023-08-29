Richland County Emergency Management Service (EMS) has a new 20 ft. EM-5 scene support trailer that acts as a centralized rehabilitation center for first responders during a disaster situation.
The trailer is equipped with emergency lighting, battery chargers for emergency radios, medical kits, a radio system with a radius of 80 miles, and air tanks for firefighters to refill their SCBAs (Self-contained breathing apparatus) for use breathing while entering burning buildings.
At a cost of an estimated $20,000, most of the funds were provided by a generous $16,000 grant by Plains All American Pipeline L.P.
“The fair was our trial run. We used it during a medical station for heat stroke outside the public eye and worked very well,” Richland County Emergency Manager Brandon Roth said.
Two weeks later, Roth was using it to set up a command center for a bike rally at Alzada, Montana.
Roth, a captain at the Sidney Fire Department, took over the county’s Emergency Management department two years ago, he said, and his first step was to extend the capabilities of the service.
“The first thing we did was the drone program,” Roth said.
Drones increase situational awareness of what is going on by the use of thermal imaging.
“We are used to seeing search and rescue operations when it is dark and seeing is limited. Thermal imaging increased our operations during these nighttime ops and hard terrain searches,” he said.
Roth said EMS received a $220,000 Homeland Security grant for a 35 x 8.5 ft. Incident Mobile Command Center. It will have multiple computer and communication systems, a mapping and plotting system to track real time scenes.
The manufacturer, Mobile Concepts, will deliver it by February 2024, according to Roth.
It will operate directly on the scene of a disaster directing emergency crews and providing data to commanders for emergencies.
It will have screens to track drones and for monitoring news. And for web briefings.
“We can use the command center for both digital and on site meetings,” Roth said.