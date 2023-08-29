Brandon Roth

Brandon Roth in front of EM-5 scene support trailer.

 Greg Hitchcock

Richland County Emergency Management Service (EMS) has a new 20 ft. EM-5 scene support trailer that acts as a centralized rehabilitation center for first responders during a disaster situation.

The trailer is equipped with emergency lighting, battery chargers for emergency radios, medical kits, a radio system with a radius of 80 miles, and air tanks for firefighters to refill their SCBAs (Self-contained breathing apparatus) for use breathing while entering burning buildings.

Plains All American Pipeline presents check to EMS for trailer

