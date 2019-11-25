A MonDak Christmas has been scheduled for 1:30-3 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the MonDak Heritage Center. This year’s theme is Celebrating Danish Heritage.
MonDak will have one tree with classic Danish paper ornaments at the entryway next to the Brorson Church Replica. The Make & Take Art project will give everyone the opportunity to learn how to make one of the classic Danish ornaments seen on the tree. Central School 5th Grade Choir directed by Janet Spracklin will be performing a variety of Christmas music, Santa will be available to have photos taken with anyone who would like one, a bake sale will make goodies available to those looking for items for when family and friends get together, and as always for those that need last minute gifts there is the Gift Shop. This is a free event open to the general public. We hope to see you there.
MonDak Christmas is sponsored by H&R Block and Missouri River Realty.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.