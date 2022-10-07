The MonDak Heritage Center announces an exhibition of Annie Waldow on display through November 12, 2022 at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE, Sidney.
Medicine Lake based artist and teacher Annie Waldow brings a selection of her work to the MonDak Heritage Center. Annie says: “My art is evolving constantly. My vision of the world and my artwork is constantly changing, being inspired by students and other artists to step out of my comfort zone and explore. My love of color is a constant. My hope is that people that see my art react with joy and an appreciation for my somewhat divergent thinking. I see my work as current, contemporary and as an expression of the joy in life. Some works also approach the sorrows and losses that occur; they are sides of the same coin.”
“I now find so many different things saying to me “paint me, draw me, or sculpt this!” There’s not enough time to tackle them all, but it’s exciting to have inspiration again. This part of Montana has so many extraordinary areas and people. One never knows what the surprise is going to be around the next bend in the road: Will it be a beautiful sunset, a river glowing with reflected light? Maybe I will chance upon a herd of deer, cattle, or horses grazing with sunlight dappling the scene from the clouds rolling overhead.”
The MonDak Heritage Center is funded in part by coal severance taxes paid based upon coal mined in Montana and deposited in Montana’s cultural and aesthetic projects trust fund.