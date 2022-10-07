The MonDak Heritage Center announces an exhibition of Annie Waldow on display through November 12, 2022 at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE, Sidney.

Medicine Lake based artist and teacher Annie Waldow brings a selection of her work to the MonDak Heritage Center. Annie says: “My art is evolving constantly. My vision of the world and my artwork is constantly changing, being inspired by students and other artists to step out of my comfort zone and explore. My love of color is a constant. My hope is that people that see my art react with joy and an appreciation for my somewhat divergent thinking. I see my work as current, contemporary and as an expression of the joy in life. Some works also approach the sorrows and losses that occur; they are sides of the same coin.”



