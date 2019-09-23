MonDak Heritage Center is morphing Oktoberfest into a new event and renaming it HarvestFest. With the growth of Oktoberfest events in Richland County, MonDak Heritage Center’s Oktoberfest Committee took a good look at how to make the event stand out. The decision to make changes was based on flexibility being the key when planning the event. As a result, a decision was made to hold the event in either October or November depending upon the dates of other events. And to represent the expanded possible dates for the event to rename it to better reflect the time of year.
Those who have attended in the past will find very little else is being changed. A band will be hired to perform, and the beer and brats will be served. So save the date of Nov. 8, to attend HarvestFest at the MonDak Heritage Center. Performing this year is Dennis Stroughmatt et l’Esprit Creole. For those interested in attending, contact the MonDak Heritage Center for tickets.
MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.