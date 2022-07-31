MonDak Heritage Center's 41st annual quilt show begins soon

MonDak Heritage Center will be hosting its annual quilt and needlework show starting Sept. 1 and lasting through October. The 41st Annual MonDak Heritage Center Quilt Show begins Aug. 31 and lasts through Oct. 1.
One thing you know about a quilt is that it is an object not just of art, but of the history and of love, woven into each and every stitch.
MonDak Heritage Center will be hosting its annual quilt and needlework show starting Sept. 1 and lasting through October. The 41st Annual MonDak Heritage Center Quilt Show begins Aug. 31 and lasts through Oct. 1.
There will be fun, colorful and warm prizes for People’s Choice winners in the event. For a prospectus, call MonDak Heritage Center at 406-433-3500, email them at mdhc@richland.org, or stop by the center located at 120 Third Avenue SE in Sidney .
Quilts will be accepted at MDHC from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16 through 19.
While many of us think of quilts as an example of Americana, they actually have a long history in the world, one that predates the discovery of the New world and America. People in every part of the world figured out long before Columbus discovered America that padded fabrics were wonderful for clothing, bedding, and even armor.
The word quilt comes from the Latin word “culcita,” which means “stuffed sack.” While the word can be used as a noun, referring to a three-layer stitched bed covering, it can also be a verb, meaning the act of stitching those three layers together.
Early quilts were often more utilitarian than decorative. Warm bed covers, and door and window hangings helped block the cold in drafty homes or cabins. But, it didn’t take long during the early years of American colonization for quilts to begin to take on some artistry as well, despite the rustic conditions.
Worn blankets, discarded clothing — every little scrap of material — could find a new and beautiful life in patchwork quilts of varying patterns. These quilts could also be repaired by simply patching in new scraps of material, extending their life, some of them even into the present day.
Families with such a quilt rightly consider it a precious heirloom, to be passed down from one generation to the next.