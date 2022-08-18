Zane Perrault is latest 1,000 books award winner

Zane Perrault's favorite book is "I need a monster." Don't we all?

 Provided by Sidney-Richland County Library

Zane Perrault says that he has many favorite books, including "I Need A Monster."

In fact, Zane has lots of favorite books now that he completed reading 1,000 books before starting kindergarten this week. Zane’s other favorites include Legos, swimming, and of course, dinosaurs. Zane Perrault, son of Chad and Sarrah Perrault, finished the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program this week at Sidney-Richland County Library.



