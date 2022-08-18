Zane Perrault says that he has many favorite books, including "I Need A Monster."
In fact, Zane has lots of favorite books now that he completed reading 1,000 books before starting kindergarten this week. Zane’s other favorites include Legos, swimming, and of course, dinosaurs. Zane Perrault, son of Chad and Sarrah Perrault, finished the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program this week at Sidney-Richland County Library.
To encourage a love of reading in children, the Sidney-Richland County Library is promoting “1,000 Books before Kindergarten,” a nationwide program that encourages parents and caregivers to read aloud with their children every day. Research continually shows that children who are read aloud to every day before kindergarten will have higher scores and more success when they begin school. Most importantly, sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and learning.
The theme of the Sidney-Richland County Library program is “The Magic of Reading.” Children receive a small prize at each 100-level milestone, and at the end of the program participants earn a certificate and T-shirt for successful completion.
This program is free to children ages 0-4 and their families. Stop by the library to sign up today!