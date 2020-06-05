It was a good night for conservatives in Richland County. However, it was not such a good night for at least one Republican incumbent.
First-time challenger, and Republican, Brandon Ler unseated incumbent Joel Krautter by 53% to 47%, based on full returns reported by the Montana Secretary of State’s office.
With all Richland County precincts reporting, incumbent House District 35 Rep. Krautter lost his bid for a second term as the county’s representative at the state capitol in Helena.
Rep. Krautter submitted a concession email to the press at 11 p.m. June 2, 2020:
“I want to thank all of my supporters who voted for me, donated to my campaign, wrote letters to the editor, put up signs, shared Facebook posts, or just had an encouraging word through this campaign. Unfortunately, it appears after a hard fought campaign that we didn’t get the results we were hoping for tonight. I’m thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve Richland County and get good things accomplished for our district. I’m also proud of my voting record and wouldn’t change anything.”
Gianforte vs. Cooney
Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte is the winner for the Republican nomination for governor.
With all 663 Montana precincts fully reporting, Gianforte and his running mate for Lt. Gov., Kristen Juras, captured 55% of the vote.
“I’m grateful for the overwhelming support we received throughout this campaign from every corner of our state,” Gianforte stated in the evening’s first victory press release. “I want to thank my friends, Tim and Al, who ran spirited campaigns. I appreciate their commitment to public service, and I look forward to working with them to build the kind of Republican unity we need to win in November.”
Gianforte’s closest GOP competitor, current Attorney General Tim Fox, received 26% of the vote. Republican candidate Dr. Al Olszewski, a state senator, received 19%.
Dr. Olszewski stated in his concession on June 4, 2020:
“The Olszewski-Bogner team congratulates Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras on their victory to be the Montana Republican Party’s candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor.... I want to give my heartfelt thanks to my friend, colleague, and running mate — Senator Ken Bogner. He represents the best that Montana has to offer. Finally, I thank God for my wife Nancee and all my children. They have served and sacrificed much to support me during the course of this 15-month long primary campaign.”
Fox issued a concession statement on June 4, 2020, as well:
“I would like to thank you, the thousands of supporters who volunteered countless hours to help spread our message to the people of Montana. There’s no denying that through this campaign we formed a movement.... This movement is something I’m tremendously proud of — so again, thank you all for your role in making this happen. When I decided to run for governor, I set out to make a difference. And despite the result, I know my team and I succeeded.”
Gianforte will face Democratic candidate and current Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney. His running mate to succeed him as Lt. Governor is Casey Schreiner.
After receiving 53% of the vote, Cooney and Schreiner were declared the winners of the Democratic primary in the race to become the next Montana governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.
Cooney’s closest Democratic competitor, Whitney Williams, received an impressive 47% of the primary vote.
U.S. Senator and incumbent Steve Daines was declared the winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator. Daines received 88% of the primary votes for the GOP nomination. He will face the current governor, Steve Bullock, who won decisively with 92% to represent the Democratic Party in the general election.
In the race for Montana Attorney General, Kimberly Dudik won the Democratic primary. She will face Republican Austin Knudsen in the general election in November.
Local Winners
In the state senate race to represent District 18, which encompasses Richland County, Republican Steve Hinebauch will face Democrat Pat Mischel. Both candidates ran uncontested and captured nearly 100 percent of their respective vote tallies, with all precincts reporting.
Republican Janice Klempel won Richland County Clerk of the District Court in an uncontested race, receiving nearly 100% of the vote.
In the contest to replace Gianforte as U.S. Congressman, Republican Matt Rosendale won handedly over his opponents after receiving 64% of the votes to represent the Grand Ol’ Party.
Rosendale will face Democrat Kathleen Williams in the general election for Montana’s U.S. House seat. She received an impressive 91% of the votes to run against Rosendale.
“As we move forward, we must focus on finding solutions to the unprecedented health and economic challenges we are facing, helping our citizens and business community, and growing our economy,” Rosendale stated in a press release. “I look forward to putting my strong business background and proven record of success in office to work for the people of this state.... If elected, I pledge to always listen, uphold our values, and protect our Montana way of life.”
In Montana’s primary for U.S. president, Democratic challenger Joseph Biden received 79% of the votes. Incumbent President Donald Trump received 94% of the votes from Republican Montanans.