With state government now firmly in the hands of Republicans, agriculture is hoping it will move the dial on several issues of importance to that sector, ranging from property rights and bison to wildlife and the equipment tax.
Jim Steinbeisser, president of Montana Stockgrowers, is among those on the front lines of the 2021 legislative session to advocate for changes that should benefit the agriculture sector as a whole, and livestock in particular.
“We think that we are going to have a very ag-friendly legislature,” Steinbeisser told the Sidney Herald. “We worked with (Greg Gianforte) on national issues and he has proven to be very business minded. Agriculture is a business, so he understands us, and we expect that he will be very friendly to the issues we face.”
Steinbeisser said agriculture likewise has a lot of support in the legislature itself, so he hopes to see bills that were vetoed within the recent past get a second chance.
Among these are bills that would define what wild bison are and what they are not, as well as a bill that would give county commissioners authority to have a say in the introduction of bison in their county.
Bison are a concern, Steinbeisser said, because of brucellosis which move to elk and then to cattle.
“We have a non-profit that is buying bison to put on land they have purchased, and we think their ultimate goal, and they have stated it is, to turn these into wild bison, which has significant ramifications for neighboring ranches,” Steinbeisser said. “So, we want to define what wild bison are and what they are not.”
Another proposal up for consideration would be a new veterinary diagnostic lab.
“The one we have now is in tough shape,” Steinbeisser said. “It needs a lot of work, so it makes sense to just start over and build a new one. We support that.”
The new lab would be mostly self-funded, Steinbeisser added, though some state fundss would also be required.
Another big hope on the wish list is the elimination or further reduction of the business equipment tax, which is a very large cost on the agriculture sector.
Property rights and water rights, wildlife encroachment, and anything new and regulatory are among other issues that Steinbeisser will be watching for during the 2021 legislative session.