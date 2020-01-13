The Governor’s Office of Community service announced today that Montana AmeriCorps State, AmeriCorps VISTA, and Senior Corps members are leading MLK Read for Peace events in elementary schools across the state this week.
In 1994, Congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal holiday as a national day of service. The MLK National Day of Service encourages Americans to honor Dr. King’s legacy by volunteering time in their communities. This day is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, and create solutions to social problems in honor of Dr. King’s vision of a “Beloved Community.” In honor of his commitment to service, national service programs, like AmeriCorps, mobilize community volunteers to read age-appropriate books about Dr. King in elementary schools across the state.
“As we remember Dr. King’s relentless commitment to fostering a community built on justice and equal opportunity, we honor his work by investing in our communities for a day of service,” Bullock said. “Read for Peace is an opportunity to ensure Montana students recognize the contributions of Dr. King while showing students they too can make a lasting difference in their community and beyond.”
Montana Campus Compact service members organize MLK Read for Peace and have engaged 32 schools and education centers in ten communities across Montana this year. Bullock, First Lady Lisa Bullock, and Lt. Gov. Cooney are all scheduled to read to students in Helena elementary schools this week.
For MLK Read for Peace events and contact information in Sidney on Friday, Jan. 17, contact Nicole Fortier, MTCC AmeriCorps Leader, Fortier@mtcompact.org.
Read for Peace is one of many nationwide service events honoring Dr. King. For more information, visit https://www.nationalservice.gov/mlkday. For more information about MLK Read for Peace in Montana, visit https://mtcompact.org/mlk-read-for-peace/.
Governor’s Office of Community Service expands and promotes national service and volunteerism in Montana and engages citizens in service. Learn more at serve.mt.gov.