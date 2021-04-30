Montana-Dakota Utilities customers should prepare for a power outage on Wednesday, May 5.
The company sent out calls to customers, saying that starting at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, there will be a power outage that will last approximately five-and-a-half-hours.
This will allow crews to perform maintenance on the transmission line that serves the area, a voicemail message left to customers stated.
In the message, the company also recommended that people who will experience the power outage prepare by backing up or shutting down computers or other electronics.