Montana Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice today announced 25 organizations in 23 communities across Montana will receive funding to strengthen local economies through tourism and outdoor recreation-related activities.
Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will receive $14,000 to enhance signage for wayfinding into and throughout Sidney.
Funds totaling $750,000 will be awarded through the Tourism Grant Program at the Montana Department of Commerce’s Office of Tourism and Business Development.
“Experiencing Montana is all about visiting charming, vibrant communities and taking in the breathtaking landscapes and unspoiled nature found across our state,” Rice said. “This funding invests in communities all over Montana to help them enhance or create tourism and recreation assets that will strengthen local economies.”
In 2018, 12.4 million non-resident visitors added $3.7 billion to Montana’s economy. That was a nearly 11 percent increase over 2017 visitor spending.
“The City of Columbia Falls is looking forward to working with the Montana Department of Commerce through the Tourism Grant Program,” said Susan M. Nicosia, Columbia Falls City Manager. “The River's Edge Park restroom and parking lot improvement project will significantly enhance the recreation experience for our citizens and visitors. Receiving this grant award allows the City to complete these needed improvements in a timely manner.”
Other organizations will be awarded funding:
- The Alberta Bair Theater, Inc. in Billings will receive $61,998 to install a digital marquee on exterior walls and in the newly renovated Alberta Bair Theater
- The Anaconda Local Development Corporation will receive $20,426 to develop mapping and wayfinding to enhance local outdoor trail experiences
- The Bitterroot Resource Conservation and Development District for Ravalli County Tourism Business Improvement District in Hamilton will receive $2,500 to market film tourism opportunities in the Bitterroot Valley
- Blackfeet Manpower in Browning will receive $29,166 to develop the Buffalo Calf Interpretive Visitor Center and install lighting and security in the campground
- The city of Boulder will receive $5,000 to construct a visitor information kiosk in Boulder’s Veterans Park
- The Children's Museum of Northeast Montana in Glasgow will receive $4,500 for exterior signage on the renovated museum’s exterior
- The Choteau Area Port Authority (city of Choteau) will receive $8,800 for brand development and marketing of the Choteau area
- The city of Columbia Falls will receive $85,000 to improve restroom and parking amenities at the River's Edge Park
- The town of Culbertson will receive $58,967 to develop a community fishing pond and walking path to enhance outdoor recreation activities
- The Daniels County Museum Association in Scobey will receive $28,788 to repair the Daniels County Museum & Pioneer Town Watts House
- The Eureka Youth Sports League will receive $50,000 to build a roller and ice hockey rink, as well as running and biking trails in the new, multiuse Eureka Sports & Recreational Park
- The Gallatin Ice Foundation will receive $120,000 to expand the Ice Barn at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds into a four-season arena
- The Libby Area Chamber of Commerce will receive $4,833 to develop and print a high-quality visitor's guide with digital availability
- The city of Malta will receive $13,000 to restore a transportation stagecoach crafted by the Weisenhorn Carriage Company of Helena in 1890
- The Missoula Downtown Foundation will receive $10,000 to install pedestrian wayfinding and heritage interpretation kiosks in the downtown area
- The Montana State Parks Foundation will receive $13,000 to develop an interactive showcase for Southwest Montana’s state parks
- The Northern Cheyenne Tribe in Lame Deer will receive $53,300 to construct new bathroom and shower facilities and picnic areas in the Cheyenne Chiefs Powwow Facility
- The Peoples Partner For Community Development in Lame Deer will receive $15,150 to construct a welcoming entrance to the Jessie Mullin Picture Museum and to purchase exhibit cases for photographs
- The Red Lodge Area Community Foundation will receive $33,467 to install lighting and perimeter boards and replace necessary equipment for the Red Lodge Ice Rink
- The city of Shelby will receive $4,000 to design, construct, and install a north entrance welcome sign into the city
- Timescale Adventures (TMDC) in Bynum will receive $53,700 to upgrade infrastructure at the Two Medicine Dinosaur Center
- The town of Virginia City will receive $20,000 to develop the Virginia City Central Park with signage and picnic tables
- The town of West Yellowstone will receive $32,500 for exterior improvements to the relocated Rendezvous Ski Trail Archway and Trailhead Building
- Wibaux County will receive $7,905 to restore the Pierre Wibaux House on the Wibaux Museum Complex
Learn more about the Tourism Grants Program at MARKETMT.COM.