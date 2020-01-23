Richland Economic Development Corp’s (REDC) Katie Dasinger, Leslie Messer, and Cami Skinner were pleased to host TIP Strategies’ Consultants, Jeff Marcell and Elizabeth Scott, as they gathered up-to-date information on Richland County’s economy. Steve Arveschough and Austin Trunkle from Big Sky EDA in Billings were with the team as they visited several communities throughout Eastern Montana.
TIP Strategies was hired by Montana Economic Developers Association in partnership with the Montana Chamber of Commerce to complete an analysis of Montana’s economic and community development tools, programs, and funding mechanisms. Support for the project came from over 75 partners statewide.
An analysis of the grassroots level efforts of economic development hasn’t been conducted for over 20 years, and is quite timely for the future implementation of funding dollars. The project was launched in December of 2019, when stakeholders determined that outreach meetings will be conducted throughout the state from January to April 2020. The outreach meetings entail interviews, roundtables, and meetings with community leaders and stakeholders.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the REDC office invited several key stakeholders to participate in a roundtable discussion with TIP Strategies. Participating in the roundtable were: Tami Christensen, Tri-County Implement, Rick Norby and Jessica Chamberlain, City of Sidney, Adam Smith, Richland County Public Works, Bill VanderWeele, Sidney Chamber, Dave Garland, Sidney Sugars, Leif Anderson, Beagle Properties, Jen Doty, Sidney Health Center, Colleen Topp and Cheryl Peterson, Sidney Job Service, and Rep. Joel Krautter.
Each representative was asked for their impression on the following: “What have been the most impactful community and economic programs? Which tools haven’t been as effective? What do you lack to compete on a regional level? And what is your biggest issue or concern in your economy now?”
The information that was gathered is critical to assess best practices, tools and financing to accomplish successful economic development. The top three issues identified were lack of qualified workforce, affordable housing, and the challenge of attracting talent to the area.
The area’s strengths that were boasted were: a great place to work, live and be successful in a strong economy, the amazing facility-Sidney Health Center, an attitude in our population to be resilient and collaborate, but most importantly, our work ethic.
The TIP team left our community with notebooks and laptops full of our input to continue on their sweep of Eastern Montana. They also conducted stops in Miles City, Glendive, Poplar, and Wolf Point.
Once the data is put into a draft format at the end of the 4 months, REDC will share the information with stakeholders and to glean additional information that may have been overlooked.
REDC deeply appreciates all who participated in the roundtable discussion to assist us in this very worthy project.