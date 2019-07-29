Bunn, Leith Grant, 26-year-old male
Date of Birth: 07/01/1993
Offender Type: Sexual, Level 2
Also Known As: Bunn- Johnson, Leith Grant; Johnson, Leith; Johnson, Leith Grant
Known Addresses: 1001 6th Avenue, Sidney
Registration Agency: Richland County Sheriff, (406) 433-2919
Source: Montana Sexual or Violent Offender Registry
Record updated: 07/27/2019 03:32:26 a.m.
Physical Description Last Updated: 05/17/2019
Race: Caucasian
Hair: Blonde or strawberry
Eyes: Blue
Height/Weight: 5’08” / 160 lbs
Scars, Marks & Tattoos: Back — ANGEL WINGS; Chest; Forearm, left; Forearm, nonspecific — RIGHT SIDE; Forearm, right; Hand, left; Hand, right; Hip, left — RIBS; Leg, left;
Offense Sentenced: 03/01/2012
Montana Statute: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent | Counts: 1
Victim: 15-year-old female
DISCLAIMER:Anyone who uses this information to injure, harass or commit a criminal act against any person may be subject to criminal prosecution.