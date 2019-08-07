Robert Ferrell

Ferrell, Robert John 56-year-old male

Date of Birth: 08/31/1962

Offender Type: Sexual, Level 1

Designation: Non-Compliant/Address Verification Overdue

Also Known As: Bob

Ferrell, Robert J

Known Addresses: 34858 Hwy 23, Sidney

Registration Agency: Richland County Sheriff, (406) 433-2919

Source: Montana Sexual or Violent Offender Registry

Record updated: 08/06/2019 03:52:18 PM

Physical Description Last Updated: 12/09/2003

Race: Caucasian

Skin Tone: Fair

Hair: Blonde or strawberry

Eyes: Green

Height/Weight: 5'10" / 200 lbs

Vehicles: 2002 Buick Century , MT Plate # 16-4931B

Offense (Sentenced: 09/20/1993)

Montana Statute: Sexual Intercourse Without Consent | Counts: 1

Victim: 15 year old Female

