Robert Edwards enjoyed a Saturday morning breakfast at Sunny’s, but when he came out of the restaurant he saw something that gave him pause. There were flags all up and down the street, and people were starting to gather.
He asked a passerby what was happening, and when he heard that the 34th Annual Montana Peace Officer’s Parade and Ceremony was happening in town, he decided not to go home right away. He would wait instead, to stand with the rest of the community and back the blue.
Edwards knows firsthand why it’s so important to support law enforcement officers.
“I was a deputy,” Edwards told the Sidney Herald. “Around here, it’s still important, because we still deal with all the same stuff that big cities do. You know, everyone thinks it’s just traffic stops or this and that. No, there’s all the bad stuff that goes with everything. There’s crime, there’s drugs, it’s still here.”
Sidney and Richland County law enforcement departments are small compared to large metropolitan areas, Roberts added, and that makes it an even more challenging job at times.
Spouses of law enforcement officers were also among those in the crowd. For them, seeing the community come out and stand together meant more than simple words can say.
“It means a lot as family members, knowing that there’s people out there who don’t always hate your spouse,” a woman named Belinda told the Sidney Herald as she watched the parade of police vehicles slowly driving on Central Avenue to Main Street, on their way to the courthouse. “They put in long hours, and sometimes they have to deal with not fun things. And so yea, you know, it’s things that involve children, or you know, suicides. They get called to a lot of mental health things. And it’s a very tough job.”
But it wasn’t just former police officers and family members of officers gathering on the street to show support on Saturday. The Samsel family, who have just moved to Fairview from western Montana, were also among the onlookers.
“I just feel like they need our support,” Jennifer Samsel told the Sidney Herald. “I feel like the times that we’ve went through, I think that standing together instead of being separate makes a huge difference. It makes a huge difference in communities. It brings people together. And I feel like that’s really important. The police make us feel safe. They do their jobs and we’re secure, we’re safe. Where will we be without them?”
Officers participating in the 34th annual Peace Officer’s Memorial Day activities came from all over the place. From Gallatin County, Montana and Folsom. From Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes. From Bismarck and other communities in North Dakota. And even from provinces in Canada.
Chief Mark Kraft, who was responsible for bringing the event to Sidney for the first time in its history, was pleased with how the day went, even if the weather forced them to move the location for the ceremony to the Sidney High School gymnasium.
“It’s been an honor to put this together, an honor to bring it to Sidney,” Kraft told the Sidney Herald. “I know how much the community supports law enforcement here. It was just a really great opportunity to let the community express that gratitude.”
The event happened to coincide with a meaningful anniversary date of great sadness to the community. It was just over 30 years ago that the community lost Fairview Police Chief Orville Edwin Sharbono and 60 years ago that it lost Deputy Sheriff George Eikhoff.
The ceremony was a fitting tribute, Richland County Sheriff John Dennison told the Sidney Herald.
“It was just terrific that we had some family members of Chief Sharbono who were present, so they could receive a token, and for us to let them know that 30 years later, you know we haven’t forgotten about him,” ” Dynneson said. “We still have some officers who were present and responded to his shooting who are still serving. So, even though it’s 30 years later, it’s important that you remember those who are fallen.”
Family members of Chief Sharbono were on hand to receive memorial coins from Executive Director of Montana Police Protective Enforcement Museum Jerry Williams.
There were also remarks from Lt. Gov. Kristin Juras, Montana Concerns for Police Survivors Hannah DeLaittre, Sidney mayor Rick Norby and Richland County Commissioner Shane Border as well as many others. The Miles city Caledonian Pipe Band played, as did the Thahca Sata Singers from Poplar High School.