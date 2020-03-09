Intercropping has not yet taken root in North Dakota, with just 10 estimated acres planted that way last year, but Canada’s 100,000 acres of intercropped land has been showing great potential, and that has interested researchers in both Montana and North Dakota.
Friday, a researcher from the Carrington Research Extension Center was in Sidney to share preliminary data from intercropping studies he and a team of researchers are conducting there. The data was presented as part of the USDA-ARS unit’s last Friday brownbag luncheon of the season.
The preliminary results are intriguing and promising, researcher Ezra Aberle told the group of scientists and growers who gathered for the occasion. Trials are being conducted across North Dakota by various researchers, including one on chickpea-flax by Justin Jacobs at the Williston Research Extension Center, in collaboration with research agronomist Dr. Mike Ostlie, at the Carrington Research Center.
“There’s no textbook out there to tell us what we need and what we don’t need for the two crops,” Aberle said.
That means the trials are beginning with best guesses on things like what and how much to plant of each selected crop, as well as how wide to make the rows, and how much fertilizer to put down.
For pea-canola, Aberle said they were able to get 87 percent of the usual canola yield at a 66 percent seeding rate.
“So you can see at a lower seeding rate, we are still able to capture most of the yield we’d get from a canola crop,” he said.
Higher rates of canola seed seemed to reduce yields from the companion peas, but the canola seemed to help reduce lodging issues for peas, suggesting there’s a sweet spot in seeding rates.
“Peas were more affected by canola than vice versa,” Aberle said.
On the other hand, adjusting seed ratios based on contract prices might be the best bang for buck.
“You might not get the best yields, but you could get a better return by changing the ratio,” he said.
With chickpea-flax, Jacobs is examining whether the duo can reduce the incidence of Aschochyta blight, a common pathogen for chickpeas.
“Our area is way too wet to grow chickpeas,” Aberle said. “But it is definitely a place where we can test the concept. We can guarantee you will have Ascochyta at Carrington.”
Intercropping chickpea with flax is showing reductions. Ascochyta was reduced nearly 50 percent even without fungicide. Adding two rounds of fungicide further reduced the incidence of disease another 50 percent, for a total 70 percent reduction, according to the research paper Jacobs wrote with Ostlie.
“For us, in our normal variety trial, we’re probably looking at a minimum of five applications,” Aberle said.
Organic oats and field peas are another dynamic duo of interest.
“There’s a big push from GM for this,” Aberle said.
In this particular study, the seeding rate of peas was held constant at 350,000 PLS per acre, while the oats seed rate was varied from 100 percent to 25.
Pea yields decreased as the seeding rate of oats climbed, but proteins were higher in the intercropped system. Some of the systems were able to get almost the same oat yield as a monocropped field.
“Basically we were able to raise 134 percent of what monocrops do, so it was more productive per acre,” Aberle said.
There was a similar trend with intercropped corn and legumes. There was a noticeable protein bump, though yields were only slightly higher. Pea and soybean seemed the best pairing of those tried so far.
For corn, researchers found it best to angle rows north-south, rather than east-west, to prevent the corn from shading the intercrop.
Row-widths will be varied in the next study, to see if that improves yields.
Aberle is also working on a cover crop study seeking the best time to plant. Traditionally, the thought has been right after harvest — but it’s often too dry to get the crop out of the ground in time.
In 20 different trials involving barley plots, which represented 20 years of site data, only once did early seeding hurt the barley yields.
“But, depending on how much moisture we had, (seeding earlier) did make a pretty big difference in cover crop biomass production,” he said.
These studies will all continue, Aberle said, and parameters will be further refined based on the evolving data.
“We are just getting started,” he said.