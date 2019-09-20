WHAT: State hearing on proposed radioactive oil waste disposal rules
WHEN: 6 p.m., Sept. 24
WHERE: Glendive City Hall, 300 South Merrill Avenue, Glendive
Landowners and local residents living near Montana’s only radioactive oil waste disposal facility, located near Glendive, will join other eastern Montanans traveling to Glendive to testify at a Sept. 24 hearing on the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s draft rules on radioactive oil waste disposal.
Northern Plains Resource Council members have urged the state to develop rules that protect groundwater, landowners, and public safety for more than six years. While DEQ has strengthened narrow areas within the current draft, the rules have major shortcomings in their current form. The most striking change in the latest draft is DEQ's proposal to quadruple the level of radioactivity allowed in Montana waste facilities from 50 to 200 picocuries per gram. North Dakota’s limit remains at 50 picocuries per gram.
Beyond protections that are four times stronger for radioactivity levels than Montana's current proposal, North Dakota's disposal rules are also more stringent in the following ways:
North Dakota requires monthly state inspections of facilities by the solid waste program and quarterly inspections by the state's radiation control program. By contrast, the DEQ's proposed rules only require state inspections semi-annually.
North Dakota requires that facilities found to exceed legal levels of radioactivity would be required to stop accepting materials immediately. By contrast, the proposed Montana rules only require that facilities out of compliance draft and submit a remedy plan to the state within 15 days of the infraction.
Oaks Disposal landfill in Dawson County has accepted more than 253,000 tons of waste since opening. The vast majority of it has come from North Dakota, where no facilities currently exist to legally accept the waste disposal (though one facility has recently applied for a permit near Williston, ND.) In addition to the Oaks Disposal Facility currently in operation, the DEQ has permitted landfills for a site north of Culbertson, another near Plentywood, and for Missoula’s Republic Services. A fifth landfill was proposed near Sidney, but the state placed its application on hold.
The Glendive hearing is the first of two formal hearings being held by the DEQ to solicit feedback on its draft rules. The state is also accepting written comments through Oct. 21.