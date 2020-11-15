Richland County residents are paying substantially more per hour for labor on infrastructure projects due to inequities in Montana’s prevailing wage system, and its county commissioners are going to try again this year to change that.
Richland County Commissioners have sent a letter to the Labor Standards Bureau’s Employment Relations Division in the Department of Labor and Industry making the case for adding a second dispatch city to District 4, which is where Richland County lies.
The other three districts in Montana all have secondary dispatch cities, and geographically do not have any city that is more than 80 miles away. But in District 4, Billings is the only dispatch city, and that means some towns are more than 300 miles away from the nearest dispatch city. Plentywood, for example, is 354 miles away — a distance greater than the entire north-south axis of District 1, which, nonetheless, has two dispatch cities.
This situation means Richland County residents are paying $5.08 more per hour on infrastructure projects like roads and bridges than District 1, $3.67 more per hour than District 2, and $1.28 more per hour than District 3 for each laborer on the job.
That affects not just Richland County’s projects, Richland County Civil Attorney Tom Halvorson said.
“The city of Sidney, school districts in Fairview, Lambert Schools, all of us here are required to pay $5.08 more per hour for construction labor on our infrastructure that we build here,” he said.
In fact, it’s an inequity that affects many other counties and municipalities in eastern Montana.
“If you have a job in Ekalaka, it costs them $250,000 more because they have to pay every laborer out of Billings,” Richland County Commission Chairman Duane Mitchell told the Sidney Herald, adding, “When we have a job here, they get paid as if they area traveling out of Billings, even though they live in Sidney.”
Richland County Commissioner Shane Gorder acknowledged that even with a secondary dispatch city, prevailing wages might still be higher than in the other prevailing wage districts.
“But we would not be $5.08 per hour more,” he said.
These increased costs have a depressing effect on public works for Richland County residents, Richland County Commissioners wrote in a letter to the Montana Department of Labor.
Commissioners also suggested that Sidney, Montana should become a second dispatch city in District 4 in the letter. That would put most towns within an 80-mile radius of a dispatch city, except for a couple, such as Scobee, which is 92 miles away, and Plentywood, which would be 110 miles away.
Richland County has a large number of companies qualified to do the work, Mitchell said — regardless of a statement to the contrary by an un-named individual that the Department of Labor and Industry mentions in a May 21, 2019 communication between them and Custer County.
“We were told Sidney and Miles City do not have a sufficient number of local contractors or the local expertise to complete the designed projects,” that communication states.
Commissioners highlighted that in their letter and took the Department of Labor & Industry to task it writing, “The grammar of we “were told” masks who told you that. The letter does not identify the sources. It does not identify the occasion of that communication. It does not say what invitation or notice to provide information was given by the Department, and hence whether anything like reasonably complete information was obtained about available local contractors. Richland County received no notice to provide such information.”
Mitchell said evidence on the ground shows that statement is obviously false. Richland County has built several large projects in the past 10 years using local contractors, he said, adding, “Kringen, Corlin, Hanson — these guys are all very competitive on bids. “And there are lots of others, too, in eastern Montana. So we have as a matter of fact, filed a freedom of information act for how many registered contractors there are here in eastern Montana.”
Amending dispatch cities should be noticed, commissioners wrote in their letter, and proper public participation sought for making decisions on prevailing wage rates.
“The procedure followed thus far is not really open to public participation when it does not allow consideration of adding dispatch cities to District 4, and yet the designation of dispatch cities is determinant of the resulting prevailing rates.”