Shown are Sidney Lodge Board member Shawn Dahl presenting a check to Brett Norby, Sidney Special Olympics Chairman. Also pictured are Sidney Special Olympics athletes and Leah Norby, Sidney Special Olympics Coach. The athletes will be in Glasgow on May 19, 2022.
Sidney Moose Lodge 856 and Sidney Chapter 761 donated the Moose Park Sign to the City of Sidney. It was installed on May 17, 2022 by Billings Sign Guy. Stop by and see the addition to Moose Park.
Provided
The Sidney Moose Lodge held a Picnic Dinner Fundraiser for the Sidney Special Olympics on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Sidney Moose Lodge presented Sidney Special Olympics with a check in the amount of $972.00.
Other “Heart of the Community” projects done by Sidney Moose Lodge this month included: having a Breakfast for the Sidney Fire Department on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Amount collected and given was $215.00.
Sidney Health Center Emergency Room received one case of Tommy Moose Plush dolls on May 11, 2022.