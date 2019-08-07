Makoshika State Park (stateparks.mt.gov) will host the Movie Under the Stars “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” (2009) at Makoshika State Park on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9 p.m.
Join us at the Hiatt Amphitheater for an outdoor viewing of “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” (2009) PG. After Sid pilfers some dinosaur eggs, Manny, Diego and the rest of their prehistoric pals enter a mysterious, underground world to rescue the hapless sloth. During the course of their mission, the gang encounters many creatures great and small, including hungry carnivores and a relentless, dinosaur-hunting weasel named Buck.
The movie is presented by Firefly Movie Company, a small family owned company out of Billings. This program is free to the public. Concessions will be available throughout the event.
Please bring anything you may need to be comfortable, such as warm clothing, a blanket, camping chairs, insect repellent, water, etc.
What: Movie Under the Stars – “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” (2009) PG
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, at 9 p.m.
Where: Makoshika State Park Hiatt Amphitheater, 1301 Snyder Ave. Glendive