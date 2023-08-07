Reserve Champion steer

At auction, MSF purchased Cooper McNally’s Reserve Champion steer which weighed in at 1354 pounds. Cooper indicated his appreciation of “Gus” going to a cause like this and paying it forward is a bonus as this was a special steer project this year.

Montana State Fund (MSF), the state’s not-for-profit and leading workers’ compensation insurance company was on hand at the Richland County Fair and 4H Livestock Sale this weekend to promote agricultural workplace safety. Ag is Montana’s #1 industry and is considered a high-hazard industry in the state. Montana State Fund insures approximately 24,000 employers across the state, including more than 90% of the agricultural industry, for on-the-job accidents. Young workers, ages 18-24 are twice as likely to be injured than their older colleagues.

“Being the industry leader means going above and beyond to make sure workers and employers know we are more than just their insurer—we are their partner in achieving a healthier and safer workplace,” said Ethan Heverly, MSF’s Director of Government and Community Relations. “Montana’s accident frequency is 1.26 times the national average, meaning a worker in Montana is more likely to be injured on the job that a worker in most any other state in the country. To improve this statistic, it is important to raise awareness and that is what this program is intended to do.”



