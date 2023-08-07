At auction, MSF purchased Cooper McNally’s Reserve Champion steer which weighed in at 1354 pounds. Cooper indicated his appreciation of “Gus” going to a cause like this and paying it forward is a bonus as this was a special steer project this year.
Montana State Fund (MSF), the state’s not-for-profit and leading workers’ compensation insurance company was on hand at the Richland County Fair and 4H Livestock Sale this weekend to promote agricultural workplace safety. Ag is Montana’s #1 industry and is considered a high-hazard industry in the state. Montana State Fund insures approximately 24,000 employers across the state, including more than 90% of the agricultural industry, for on-the-job accidents. Young workers, ages 18-24 are twice as likely to be injured than their older colleagues.
“Being the industry leader means going above and beyond to make sure workers and employers know we are more than just their insurer—we are their partner in achieving a healthier and safer workplace,” said Ethan Heverly, MSF’s Director of Government and Community Relations. “Montana’s accident frequency is 1.26 times the national average, meaning a worker in Montana is more likely to be injured on the job that a worker in most any other state in the country. To improve this statistic, it is important to raise awareness and that is what this program is intended to do.”
Last year MSF launched a 4H Community Safety Spotlight program. The program is thought to be a win-win-win. MSF purchases a steer at auction and donates beef to the local food bank. In Sidney, the donation will be made to the Richland County Food Bank which also intends to share some of the donation with the Fairview Food Bank. In July, MSF purchased another steer at Marias Fair and made a similar donation. In mid-August they intend to do the same in Kalispell at the Northwest Montana Fair. The 4H participant wins, MSF wins by spotlighting workplace safety, and the community wins with the food bank donation.
“As Montana’s not-for-profit workers’ compensation insurer, we are proud to play an active role in raising awareness of the importance of workplace safety. The key to continuing to lower premium rates in Montana is reducing the number of accidents. Operating a safe and healthy workplace can result in a win for employers, too,” said Holly O'Dell, the president and CEO of the Montana State Fund.
"Last year, we went to one fair," O'Dell said. "This year we expanded our reach to three fairs in Shelby, Sidney and Kalispell."
O'Dell said the Montana State Fund insures 90 percent of agriculture workers in Montana and that workers between the ages of 18 to 24 are 1.7 times more likely to get hurt from an farm accident than other age groups.
"This may be because of their training or the experience with the job," she said. "We tell them it is cool to speak up and get help."
Candy Markwald, President of the Richland County Food Bank, said the donation of beef will go along way to help the food bank serve the community.
"Beef is expensive and it is a growing need," she said.
"This donation will help us budget for the month and save money for what we are low on," Markwald said.