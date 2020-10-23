Anyone looking for a new spot to get their coffee can look toward Fairview, where Mugs Coffee is now open for business.
Jess Serafini opened the shop, and with her dad helping her out, they are now serving cups of Joe, along with smoothies and other drinks, to anyone who stops by.
Jess said she got the idea to open the shop a few months ago, and being a barista is the job she has had the most fun doing.
So far, business has been going good, and both are very excited and grateful for all the support from the community.
Mugs Coffee is located at 519 South Montana Ave. in Fairview.