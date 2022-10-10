Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Women's Choir sing about making (not) everone's favorite Christmas dessert - fruitcake during a 2021 performance by the Sidney Area Community Christmas Choir concert
The 8th annual Greater Sidney Area Community Christmas Concert is planned to ring in the holiday season again, and they are looking for more people to come share their musical talents.
Music-loving volunteers meet every Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1215 Fifth Street Southeast, forming a non-denominational community choir. They are hopeful that other people will join them in their quest to spread holiday joy and come to a practice.
This year the volunteer directors include Nathan Louisignau of Savage schools and Russel Pfeifffer of Culbertson schools. Each director has chosen four musical numbers to teach the choir for the Christmas concert on Dec. 4. The concert will also feature other local musicians to include instrumentalists and soloists.
Current choir members are from all around eastern Montana, some travelling from Bainville, Culbertson, Savage and Froid.
The concert will be held at the Sidney Middle School auditorium on Dec. 4 at 3:00 p.m. and proceeds raised will benefit the community and the Richland County Food Bank.
Those interested in joining the choir should attend a Sunday practice. For more information, conact Peggy Ann Strupp at 406-480-4643.