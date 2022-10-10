COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CHOIR-FRUITCAKE

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Women's Choir sing about making (not) everone's favorite Christmas dessert - fruitcake during a 2021 performance by the Sidney Area Community Christmas Choir concert

 Mark Berryman | Sidney Herald

The 8th annual Greater Sidney Area Community Christmas Concert is planned to ring in the holiday season again, and they are looking for more people to come share their musical talents.

Music-loving volunteers meet every Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1215 Fifth Street Southeast, forming a non-denominational community choir. They are hopeful that other people will join them in their quest to spread holiday joy and come to a practice.



Tags

Load comments