The National Weather Service issued a "severe weather" warning for northeast Montana this afternoon. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) out of Glasgow pegged the chances of a severe storm moving into the northeast Montana region as "moderate confidence."
Key Points
• Severe thunderstorms today, with large hail likely
• Flash flooding and damaging winds are also possible
• Individual storms will move primarily from south to north
• Rainfall amounts will be highly variable due to hit-and-miss thunderstorms
NOAA Forecast Details
"A low pressure system will drag a pair of fronts through northeast Montana today. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will begin around 2 p.m. over the central Montana mountains and Big Sheeps and spread to the rest of northeast Montana. Storms will move from south to north and generate large hail and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Damaging winds are also possible but less likely. Activity should begin to wane near midnight and clear out around 2 a.m."