If you see some rambunctious Navy veterans around town the first weekend in October, Bill Henderson wants everyone to know he’s the well-behaved one. Henderson is the state commander for Montana Submarine Veterans, who will be in Sidney Oct. 3-5 for their biannual meetings.
Henderson is expecting around 35-40 of the 70 veterans to make the trek to Sidney. He is one of two eastern Montana members in the group, the other from Plentywood. Montana is part of a three-state district that includes Wyoming and Idaho as well.
“We aren’t the only two out here,” he said. “We’re just the only two members.”
During the visit, the veterans group will discuss fundraising possibilities and group business. This will be Montana Submarine Veterans first time hosting in Sidney since the group was charted in 1988. Henderson was one of the original members. His service in the Navy began in 1965 when he was drafted out of college and into the service.
“I ended up checking out the helicopter pilot program with the Army and the nuclear power program in the Navy,” he said. “I went with the nuclear power program. You had to do six years. Even if you failed out you still had to do six.”
Henderson didn’t fail out, however, and forged ahead with the program. It included math and science classes that were transferable to college credit at Nuclear Power School in Vallejo, California. The young sailor passed with a GPA of 3.4. Anyone with a GPA below 3.35 was dropped from the program.
Next was six months of training running nuclear reactive systems on two prototypes. Then sailors were assigned to a ship or submarine and endured training there too. Henderson attended submarine school in Connecticut and was assigned to a fast-attack reconnaissance sub, the USS Tautog. In total, he completed two years of schooling and training with the Navy before being set out to sea for the next four years.
His assigned sub traveled both oceans on Cold War operations until 1971. They were stationed out of Pearl Harbor, but spent most of their time under water. Coming above the surface about every 90 days.
“We had enough fuel for five years,” Henderson said. “Our limiting factor was food.”
Coming up for food didn’t mean they stepped foot on land. More often than not, they came up to meet a ship called a submarine tender and restocked in the middle of the ocean.
“We made our own water out of salt water. We scrubbed our CO2 overboard,” Henderson said. “The air was really pure. We had our own oxygen generators. Water is H2O, so you can make your oxygen out of seawater too.”
While most of his time in the submarine is still classified information, Henderson looks back fondly, with an ever-present glimmer in his eye. It’s been over 50 years since he earned his dolphins as a qualified submariner.
“I wouldn’t trade that part of my life for nothing,” he said.
The VFW will be hosting a social hour and banquet dinner catered by the Ranger Lounge on Friday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.