The Fairview Council was visited by a group of concerned residents at a public hearing Wednesday who opposed a zoning change saying as a group, “not in our front yard!”
A property owner asked the council to change his empty property lot at 611 W. First Street from residential to commercial so he could store his concrete paving road vehicles on site.
The reaction from neighbors caught the council off guard, Mayor Brian Bieber said, after it was found that Fairview Attorney Kaitlin DeCrescente sent a letter informing the residents of the public hearing to the proposed zoning change.
Ken Sharono said he was opposed to the plan because of the construction.
“In order to level off the hill to pave, you create a lot of dirt, dust and noise,” Sharono said.
“I have no intention of having a dust bowl in my front yard,” he said.
His wife Graycie was also opposed to the zoning change.
“You don’t know what kind of equipment or material he will store on his property and there is no way to enforce it,” she said.
The property owner, Gordon Jones, explained his position and answered questions via phone during the meeting.
Jones said he would park his machinery including a gravel trimmer on the west side of his property near the power station. He is in the process of getting state approval to build a private approach on the southside of his property.
Dorothy Immel said she was worried about the noise his operation will potentially produce.
“I conduct training webinars from home,” Immel said. “I also have grandchildren and I am worried about their safety.”
The council proposed to subdivide the property by making the west side commercial and keeping the east side residential.
“You could put screening requirements and other conditions,” DeCrescente said. “But it is hard to do. If the owner sells his property with the conditions ... it is not recommended.”
A second public hearing will take place at the board’s regular meeting on July 12 at 7 p.m.