Fairview discusses a zoning change

The Fairview Council discusses a zoning change with residents.

 Greg Hitchcock

The Fairview Council was visited by a group of concerned residents at a public hearing Wednesday who opposed a zoning change saying as a group, “not in our front yard!”

A property owner asked the council to change his empty property lot at 611 W. First Street from residential to commercial so he could store his concrete paving road vehicles on site.



