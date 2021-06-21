The Richland County Fairgrounds are getting a bit of a makeover, and the new facilities being put up are going to be very beneficial for the fairgrounds and whole county, said Jamie Larson.
Larson, the manager of the Richland County Fair and Rodeo, talked about what facilities are going up and why the construction at the Fairgrounds needed to happen.
Q: What is the construction for?
A: The complex, what we’re calling the 4-H Complex, consists of the cattle barn, sheep and swine barn, and the horse stalls, the horse motel is what we call it now. Those facilities exist now out here, the old facilities, and those will come down, probably after the fair. And everything will be moved over. There’s three separate buildings and a grandstand, so essentially there’s four structures over there.
The new cattle barn will hold 160, is what we have, the horse stalls will hold 31 and the sheep and swine will have 96 pens in there. Much larger than what we have now, however, in the past several years, there just has been a lack of space.
Q: You mentioned space is a big reason for the new facilities, are there any other reasons?
A: In reality, when you have old facilities like that, to start to try to upgrade them, it’s a difficult thing, and they definitely needed some upgrading. However, at the same time, you kind of have to weigh your options, whether it’s tear down and start over, but space was the biggest factor I think, as far as the cattle and sheep and swine.
Q: Timeline-wise, when did you guys decide that you need the new facilities, and when did the construction start?
A: Masterplanning for the fairgrounds started, I feel like it was forever ago, it started two years ago, two-ish years ago, so instead of just starting to build buildings, the commissioners wanted to do a master plan, which I think is great. So we started that a couple of years ago, and the cattle barn, and the whole 4-H complex itself, was one of those that was on our top radar.
When I started here in 2006, at that time, it was being talked about that the 4-H area really needed some upgrades, so it’s been talked about for many years. When we finally started masterplanning, it was decided let’s do that next.
While talking about the construction, Larson mentioned that the construction has been going great all throughout the process, and the plan is to have the new facilities done and be in use for the fair in August.
Larson also added that for safety purposes, she thinks the new facilities were needed, for both 4-H participants and parents, along with the general public.
On top of that, Larson said that she sees the facilities as being able to be used outside of the fair for other purposes that could serve the public.