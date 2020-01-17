Karina Orozco-Angel made her initial appearance in front of Judge Luke Savage on Friday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m. Orozco-Angel is charged with deliberate homicide by accountability, a felony that carries a maximum of life imprisonment or 100 years and a minimum of 10 years incarceration, in relation to the shooting death of Tyler Hayden.
The incident occurred July 2, 2019, when law enforcement were dispatched to the Loaf 'N Jug in Sidney after a call was received that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot.
Kyle Severson is also charged with deliberate homicide in the case. Severson and Orozco-Angel were in a relationship at the time of the incident.
After the shooting occurred, according to case documents, Severson turned himself into the Richland County Law and Justice Center. He initially waived his right to an attorney and said he was at Loaf 'N Jug with his girlfriend, her sister and his daughter. While Severson was in the vehicle, Hayden and another male entered the store. The defendant said Orozco-Angel told him Hayden was "giving her looks" inside the store.
A sworn statement by Sidney Police Capt. Mark Kraft stated, "Severson stated that while talking with [his girlfriend] about the interaction with Hayden, Hayden exited the store and got into his vehicle. Severson stated that while backing out of their parking spot he pointed at Hayden, who exited the vehicle he was a passenger in, and approached Severson's vehicle. Severson stated that [his girlfriend], who was driving, stopped the vehicle as Hayden approached and Severson stated that he shot Hayden."
The case was bound over to Seventh Judicial District Court by Judge Savage. Bond remains at $2 million.
Orozco-Angel appeared without council and told the court she intended to apply for a public defender. The defendant's next hearing is set for Monday, Jan. 27, at 8:30 a.m.
If bond is made, conditions will be set by a judge at that time.