The Richland County Health Department is announcing six additional active cases of COVID-19 in a Richland County resident. This brings the total case count to 109. At this time, 72 of the total cases are recovered, and 35 are active, with two deaths.
New cases being announced September 29th are as follows:
Case 109: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 108: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 107: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 106: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 105: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and became symptomatic in quarantine. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 104: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case information for cases announced on September 28th are as follows:
Case 103: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 102: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 101: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 100: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 99: A male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and became symptomatic in quarantine. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 98: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 97: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 96: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 95: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 94: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 93: A female in her 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 92: A male between the ages of 0 and 9 who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case. The case investigation is ongoing.
Case 91: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and became symptomatic in quarantine. The case investigation is ongoing.
The Department is currently monitoring more than 200 close contacts daily.
The Department encourages all community members to take COVID-19 recommendations and precautions seriously in order to stop the spread of the virus in the Richland County community. This includes staying home when ill, washing hands often, wearing a mask, and limiting your circle of contacts.