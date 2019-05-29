An exciting new addition is being offered during Sunrise Festival of the Arts weekend in Sidney on July 13.
Richland County Sportsmen's Club is presenting the Classic Wheels Car Show at Moose Park on that same day. Moose Park is within a short walking distance of the Sunrise Festival of the Arts at Veterans Memorial Park.
"We felt it will help not only with the crowd coming to the car show but also with the Sunrise Festival," said Larry Christensen of the Richland County Sportsmen's Club.
Christensen said there seems to be a shortage of car shows currently in eastern Montana.
"People want to show their cars off," Christensen said. "So, we decided to put on a show."
He noted there's a purpose why the event is being called Classic Wheels. "The reason we call it that is you can bring anything you want - cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors," Christensen said.
Registration is 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 for the judged category and $5 just to show your vehicle. The show opens at noon and closes at 6 p.m. An awards presentation is scheduled for 4 p.m. For more information, call Christensen at 406-489-0589.
Honors will be given to the top three participants along with a People's Choice award.
This is the third year of the Richland County Sportsmen's Club. There are currently about 150 members. The organization's main goal is to develop a shooting range in the area.
"We're doing pretty well," Christensen said of the club.