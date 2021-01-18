A unique name, a great theme and a menu full of variety are all being offered to the public, as a new business, DJ’s Ice Cream Parlor/YakAttack Coffee, is open for business in Fairview.
The family-owned business is hitting the ground running, and Jessica Shaffer, one of the owners of the business, said so far, the community has really embraced the new place and people like what they are offering.
The first thing that jumps out about the business is the name, mainly, the YakAttack part.
No, you have no worries about yaks getting in your way while you try to order ice cream, rather it is a reference to the family.
The family owns yaks, Shaffer said, and the name is a fun and unique way to incorporate the animal to the parlor.
The first part of the business’ name, the DJ part specifically, is inspired by a loved one who died (Shaffer’s mother-in-law).
Naming the new business after her is a great way to honor her life and keep her always in memory.
Shaffer added that the wheels started turning for the business’ creation in April of 2020, around the time when her mother-in-law passed away.
The family has gone through the process of getting the business up and running, and now, it has bene open for a couple weeks.
Another note about the parlor’s name is that you should not let it fool you; ice cream and coffee are most definitely served there, but recently, the parlor had a special day where chili cheese dogs were the special item.
With a variety like that, there is something for everyone.
A big part of the inspiration for the parlor was to give the community a place to hang out and get some ice cream, Shaffer said.
Anyone who does visit the parlor will be greeted with a very unique and nostalgic 1950s theme. Shaffer added that the family is working on even getting a jukebox to add to the atmosphere.
While there were some challenges to opening a business, Shaffer said there have definitely been bright spots as well.
“When people just come and say, ‘Wow this is really cool,’ you know when they know that something in Fairview can be cool, not just an ordinary coffee shop,” Shaffer said.
The parlor is open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and with basketball games, the business is open until 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. On Sunday’s the parlor is open 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
People can reach the parlor at 406-478-2096, and it is located at 308 South Interstate Avenue in Fairview.