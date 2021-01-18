Voters have approved an initiative that makes recreational marijuana legal in the state of Montana, but there are devils in the details of this new law, and that means there are still some loopholes where people can get into trouble.
“There are some grey areas in the law,” Undersheriff Bob Burnison said. “It’s something that we know the legislature is going to be working with while we are in session. We will have to see what comes about in October.”
Police Chief Mark Kraft agreed that there are a number of areas where language is confusing or unclear from a law enforcement perspective. Lawmakers will be working to provide that clarity this biennium.
So far, however, the bills that have been filed related to the marijuana measure are themselves a bit of a jumble. The bills range from repealing the voter-approved law altogether, and thus keeping recreational marijuana illegal, to expunging the criminal records of those convicted for possessing limited quantities of the drug.
“It’s going to be a learning experience for everyone in our state,” Burnison said.
Among the grey areas to be careful of is distribution of marijuana for recreational purposes.
It did become legal as of Jan. 1 for an individual over 21 to possess up to 2 ounces of leaves on one’s person or up to 16 grams of concentrate, or a combination of the two not exceeding the overall 2 ounce cap on leaves.
But a person cannot make their own concentrate, and they cannot buy leaves or concentrate from a distributor.
“Right now, it’s still against the law for anyone who doesn’t have a medical marijuana card to buy from a distributor, and it’s illegal for a distributor to sell to a patient who doesn’t have a medical marijuana card,” Kraft said.
Those under age 21 cannot possess either marijuana or paraphernalia, but anyone age 21 and older can grow up to four mature plants and four seedlings for personal use. Two adults in one household, therefore, could have up to 8 mature plants and 8 seedlings.
In the home, possession of marijuana leaves is essentially unlimited, with one caveat.
“One ounce may be seen,” Kraft said.
The rest should be locked or sealed away some place else.
Tenants, however, must have the permission of landlords to grow plants or possess marijuana in their homes.
It is also illegal to smoke marijuana in unlicensed public spaces, and there is no obligation on the part of cities and communities to license such places. The penalty, however, is no longer criminal but civil. The fine is $50.
No consumption or possession of marijuana is ever allowed on school property or on school busses or in a correctional facility and, as you might expect, it is still illegal to drive under the influence of marijuana.
The legal blood concentration is 5 nanograms of THC metabolites, which is the active ingredient of marijuana.
Law enforcement officers in Richland County are taking training on this very topic and preparing to enforce that limit.
Other than that, Burnison said new things may come up as this unfolds and law enforcement will be evaluating things on a case by case basis. In come cases, that might mean collecting all the evidence and holding onto it until there’s clarity one way or the other on whether a given situation was legal.
“Until things come up, it’s kind of like uncharted territory,” he said. “We may see some things come up that we don’t see right now. That will have to be dealt with, and we will have to work with the county attorney office and state AG office.”
Burnison and Kraft added that in many cases, it may be up to a community direction.
“Some communities may take a different stand than others,” Burnison said.
At the end of the day, federal law still says marijuana use is illegal, and that may be a consideration for a wide range of people on a variety of different topics, including things like gun ownership.
We will have more on the topic of legalized marijuana in future editions of the Sidney Herald, so stay tuned.