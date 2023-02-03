Centre Theatre new owners

Marianne Paulina being held by her dad Javier, Vanessa Nicole, baby Veronica Julianna being held by her mom Vanessa, and Isabella Natalia. The Morales family plans to have their girls help in the family business as they get older.

 Meagan Dotson

The future's looking bright for Centre Theatre and new owners Javier and Veronica Morales. The couple signed papers and made the sale of the business official on Jan. 25, though they began to consider the purchase in June of 2022.

The Morales family relocated to the area from Manuel Villalongin, Michoacan, Mexico, and spent two years in Williston before buying a house in Fairview, MT.



