Marianne Paulina being held by her dad Javier, Vanessa Nicole, baby Veronica Julianna being held by her mom Vanessa, and Isabella Natalia. The Morales family plans to have their girls help in the family business as they get older.
The future's looking bright for Centre Theatre and new owners Javier and Veronica Morales. The couple signed papers and made the sale of the business official on Jan. 25, though they began to consider the purchase in June of 2022.
The Morales family relocated to the area from Manuel Villalongin, Michoacan, Mexico, and spent two years in Williston before buying a house in Fairview, MT.
“The Villareal family told us about a house for sale in Fairview, and we are homeowners thanks to them. We will have been in our house four years this April,” Javier recounted.
Javier is the owner of Morales Construction and wanted to buy the movie theater to ensure that Sidney did not go without one.
“My family comes to the theater a lot, and my two older girls love watching movies here,” he explained. “ I knew if we bought it, we could make sure that Sidney didn’t lose its theater and that over time we could renovate it. It’s something that everyone can enjoy and it’s one of few things that you can do year round.”
Morales Construction will be doing the renovations and Javier’s employees are renting the three apartments that are above the theater, which brings in a regular income to cover expenses. A small storefront on the south side of the building also brings potential income opportunities.
“I would like to turn the apartments into vacation rentals and put an arcade in the storefront eventually; we’re just going to do everything in stages as we can,” Javier said.
For the moment, their priorities are giving the marquee a facelift, thoroughly cleaning the theater and seats, new signage, replacing lighting inside and out, installing new windows upstairs and putting tin siding up above the brickwork.
The Morales' are working on getting in more than one movie at a time and would like to start showing two movies a day on weekdays and three showings a day on weekends.
“We are going to do some fundraising; right now we are advertising our Valentine’s Day special and 100% of the money will go towards renovations,” Javier said.
The plan is to show Fifty Shades of Grey at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 for $10 admission per couple at the 18+ event.
There are future plans to replace the seats, which cost $450 each, and they will be added as they are afforded. Javier wants to implement a “Donate a Seat” fundraiser, with anyone who donates a seat receiving a plaque with their family name engraved into the exterior brick, so they can always be part of the Centre Theatre.
Javier said that community members have already stepped up wanting to donate, so a GoFundMe was started for those wanting to be a part of bringing new life into the old building.
The new owners are also looking into getting the property deemed a historical building, which would make special grant funding available.
Future plans include a new popcorn machine, new air conditioning, flooring and bringing the cry-room back for parents with young kids- though they want to put a bigger viewing window and speakers in first.
“I’d like to give special thanks to Andy and Sherrice Slade for keeping the doors open and helping us out. The first night we were open, the popcorn machine went down and Mr. Slade showed me how to get it working again,” Javier said.
The Morales family has kept all current employees, and someday hope their four daughters will be working there.
Centre Theatre is located at 211 S. Central Ave. in Sidney and their phone number is 406.478.6282. Follow them on Facebook or check them out on TikTok to stay up-to-date on movies, showtimes, fundraisers and renovation progress.